Atlanta officer shot multiple times, suspect in custody

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said an officer was shot on Old Hapeville Rd Monday afternoon. Deputy Chief Darin Schierbaum spoke at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. saying officers went to arrest a person wanted in connection to an armed robbery and aggravated assault shortly after 1 p.m.

He said that's when an officer got into a fight with the person they were there to arrest, who is also known to have ties to a gang. The suspect then shot the officer multiple times, APD said. A short time later, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident, according to APD.

The officer was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition but seriously injured, Schierbaum said.

"He will have a long road of recovery," Schierbaum said. "We are going after individuals who are robbing citizens of this city, who are shooting citizens of this city, and murdering in this city."

The GBI was requested to investigate the shooting.