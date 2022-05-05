Officer shot in leg near popular restaurant in West Midtown

Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — An officer with Atlanta Police was shot on Marietta Street Thursday morning, according to the department's public affairs director.

Crews are still working the scene in West Midtown, just right outside the Bar Taco in that area.

According to APD, the officer was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay.

Police have the intersection of Marietta Street and Howell Mill blocked off. Crime scene tape is still strung up at the scene.