Officer 'side-swiped' by vehicle in Clayton County after chasing suspect

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police officer was "side-swiped" by a vehicle after responding to a domestic disturbance call, officials said.

Clayton County police said the officer got word of a domestic disturbance with an armed subject around 8 a.m. on Riverdale Road.

Once she arrived, officials said the suspect resisted arrest, leading to a foot chase.

Somehow, police said the suspect got access to a vehicle and "side-swiped" the officer as she was trying to take him into custody.

Thankfully, the officer only had minimal injuries, according to police, and is said to be OK. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect's vehicle was later identified and he was placed in custody with the following charges:

Aggravated assault against a police officer

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Theft by receiving

Criminal damage – family violence

Simple battery

Theft by taking

Obstruction

Fleeing and eluding

Reckless driving

Driving on a suspended license

