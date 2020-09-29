Officers arrest man following stabbing incident near downtown Atlanta

Investigators say he may be same person who assaulted several people on Monday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they arrested a man in connection with a stabbing incident near downtown Atlanta Tuesday morning.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Steve Avery, investigators are looking into the possibility that he may be the same person who stabbed several people in southwest Atlanta on Monday.

At about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Avery said, officers responded to an address in the 400 block of Decatur Street, S.E., after receiving a report of a person stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man suffering from a stab wound, Avery said.

According to Avery, the victim was being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He said that the officers learned that MARTA Police officers were in the same area looking for a person who had attacked people on board a MARTA train.

The officers were able to locate a suspect, Avery said, who they identified as 32-year-old Ahmad Jameel Rasheed, and identified him as the person who had assaulted the man at the Decatur Street address.

On Tuesday afternoon, Avery said the suspect description from Tuesday morning's attacks closely matched the description from Monday's stabbings.