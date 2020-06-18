Officers in Rayshard Brooks shooting have until this evening to surrender

There are 14 charges between the two of them.

ATLANTA — The two officers charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks have until Thursday evening to turn themselves in.

A Fulton County Judge signed warrants for former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan and District Attorney Paul Howard said they have until 6:00 p.m. to surrender.

By law in Georgia, a grand jury must now convene and determine if it will indict the officers. But, due to the pandemic, no grand juries can meet until at least October. The D.A. wants the ability to move forward without an indictment.

Howard said this is the 40th case prosecuted against officers in Fulton County. Nine were fatal.

Rolfe is charged with:

Felony murder

Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon – four counts

Criminal Damage to Property

Violation of Oath – four counts

Aggravated Assault

Rolfe faces up to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted on the felony murder charge.

Brosnon is charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Violation of Oath – two counts

Brosnon faces one to 20 years in prison.

The district attorney mentioned that Brosnan will be a witness for the state in the case. However, his attorney told 11Alilve that Brosnan has not agreed to be a state’s witness and has not agreed to plead guilty. The attorney also said that Brosnan did render aid at the scene.

Later in an interview with 11Alive, one of Brosnan's attorneys, Amanda Clark Palmer, said they are stunned that her client is facing charges. She said her client also suffered a concussion during the encounter.

Brooks' widow Tomika Miller, along with family attorneys L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller addressed the media after the announcement of the charges. They said this isn't a celebration and nobody is happy -- because the death of Brooks should have never happened.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms provided a statement in regards to the charges to 11Alive that read:

“It is my hope that justice will be served—not only for the family of Mr. Brooks, but for the victims and families of the other use of force cases waiting to be resolved by the District Attorney. My condolences and prayers remain with the family of Mr. Brooks, as well as the other families awaiting justice.”