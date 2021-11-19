Five officers indicted in man's 2019 death

The victim, Fernando Octavio Rodriguez, died at a hospital after he was allegedly tased by police 15 times.

ATLANTA — Five police officers were indicted Friday by a Henry County Grand Jury for the death of a 24-year-old man back in 2019.

The victim, Fernando Octavio Rodriguez, died at a hospital after he was allegedly tased by police 15 times in Sept of 2019.

The indictment charges Henry County Police Officers Robert Butera and Quinton Phillips, along with Hampton Police Officers Mason Lewis, Marcus Stroud and Gregory Bowlden with one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, and one count of aggravated assault.

Each officer was also charged with one count of violation of oath of office for allegedly stretching Rodriguez out on the ground in a prone position (lying flat on chest with back up) while he was handcuffed and shackled, holding him down and applying pressure to his body.

During the initial incident, Rodriguez, who was reportedly naked, was walking down Oak Street near the Atlanta Motor Speedway when he encountered police. Officers said he wasn't following commands and kept walking away from them. They eventually held his naked body down on the ground and tased him more than a dozen times, according to a release from the Henry County assistant district attorney.

His death would eventually be investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Rodriguez' family also filed a federal lawsuit against the Henry County Police Department. The lawsuit alleges the police and officials violated Rodriguez's rights and wrongfully caused his death.