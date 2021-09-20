'A great family man': Houston police officer killed, another wounded while serving arrest warrant

The suspect accused in the double shooting was also shot and died at the scene, police said.

HOUSTON — A police officer was shot and killed, and another was wounded as they served an arrest warrant at a home in northeast Houston early Monday, police said.

Note: the main video in this story is from an earlier police press conference where they announced the officer's passing

The officers returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at about 7:28 a.m. in the gated Timber Ridge community in the 5300 block of Aeropark, not far from Beltway 8 and the Eastex Freeway.

Chief Troy Finner said the officers, who are part of the department's Major Offenders fugitive warrant team, knocked on the door of a suspect wanted on narcotics charges. A woman answered the door, and that’s when the suspect appeared and opened fire on the officers.

Senior Police Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey was airlifted to the hospital and later died. Officer Michael Vance was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was undergoing surgery, at last check.

KHOU 11 has identified the suspect who was killed as Deon Ledet, although police have not yet formally identified him.

Police said there were children in the home at the time, but the woman and kids were not physically hurt.

The officers and the suspect

At a press conference later in the morning, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Jeffrey was married with a child. He served the department for just under 31 years, and his wife Suzanne is a retired police officer.

"He's a great man, a great family man," said Chief Finner. "Every police officer is special. Every first responder is special. But like his wife said, he is one of the best."

Finner and Turner both asked the city to uplift the officers’ families and keep them in prayer.

"Most of us know him [Jeffrey] personally, I've known him my entire career," said Chief Finner. "It's just as his wife said — what a great man, what a great officer. Wife just retired. Building their dream home with one kid. But you know, right now, I want to celebrate the service of him and all our officers around the nation and in this great city."

The other officer hurt, Vance, is also married with children. He is in surgery for his injuries and is said to be stabilized. He’s served the department since 1997.

KHOU 11’s Jeremy Rogalski reported the officers were highly-skilled, seasoned officers who deal with some of the most dangerous suspects in the city of Houston. They were at the home to serve an arrest warrant, not a search warrant.

The suspect jumped bond

Rogalski also reported Ledet, the 30-year-old suspect, was wanted for forfeiting his bond on two felony drug charges from late 2020. He was supposed to get an ankle monitor but allegedly never did. He has a lengthy criminal history that records show included burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. Those records go back to when he was 18 years old.

Neighbors heard the gunfire

A resident told KHOU 11 News she heard the gunfire and initially thought the sound and smell were the result of firecrackers, but when she realized it was gunfire she went back into her home. The neighborhood and community remain blocked off at this time.

Fallen officer transported

The fallen officer's remains have now been transported, via police escort, from the Medical Center to the medical examiner at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Once there, he was saluted as his body was taken from the vehicle to the building: