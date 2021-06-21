2 teens fatally shot, 19-year old charged with murder, GBI says

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials arrested the 19-year-old on Sunday.

EATONTON, Ga. — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in the shooting death of two teens during what authorities described as large crowds fighting in the street.

On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the suspect's arrest in connection to the death of 19-year-old Roman Felton Roswell and 16-year-old Jeremiah DeSean Walton.

At around 7:42 p.m. on Sunday, Eatonton police responded to reports of people fighting on the road. Officials said they dispersed the large crowd near the Lawson Drive home and left the area.

At 8:56 p.m., police said they heard gunshots and arrived to discover two teens fatally shot near Lawson Drive. According to a press release, after officers left the area the first time, the 19-year-old suspect began shooting into the crowd, killing Roswell and Walton.

They said both bodies will be transported to the GBI crime lab for autopsies.