HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities arrested a man after they discovered he stole nearly $500 from the KFC restaurant where he worked.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Kelvin Astwin Chaney this week on charges of theft from the Browns Bridge Road restaurant in Gainesville.

Sheriff's officials say the Buford, Georgia man worked as a shift manager at the business and allegedly stole $465 from the KFC between June 10 and June 20 of this year.

Authorities arrested the 33-year-old June 26 at his Pebble Court home and charged him with misdemeanor theft by taking in the case.

Chaney remains in the Hall County Jail Wednesday morning on a $1,300 bond. He is also being

held on a State Court bench warrant.

The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

