Texas fugitive wanted for shooting Georgia deputy captured; 1 other person hurt

The news comes after authorities said a man has was shot in northwest Georgia after encountering the wanted fugitive Wednesday.

DALTON, Ga. — The manhunt for a Texas fugitive who got into a shootout with Georgia deputies is over. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted that Dalton Potter, 29 has been captured.

Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood told reporters earlier in the evening that that investigators believed that Potter is inside a perimeter that authorities set up northwest of the town of Resaca. Chitwood said the civilian who was shot was hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators have said Potter shot Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney around midnight Monday morning during a traffic stop in Dalton. Officials said Potter was hauling explosives in a stolen trailer at the time.

The deputy's body camera video from the initial incident shows him approaching the trailer on the drivers' side and walking up to the driver's window on the white Chevy SUV. The deputy only has enough time to announce he's with the Sheriff's Office before Potter is seen in the video pulling a gun on the deputy. It happens within the span of 22 seconds.

According to the GBI, Potter fired off several rounds at Hackney, who was hit, but saved thanks to his ballistic vest. The GBI said Hackney and another responding deputy returned fire, but Potter still managed to escape on that night long with the other fugitive - Jonathan Hosmer, 47.

However, Hosmer was captured the next day, after a surveillance camera captured him walking through a neighborhood not far from the crash site.

Potter, however, remained on the run, and was considered armed and dangerous. Now, with his arrest, both fugitives are in police custody.

According to the GBI, both suspects had been wanted out of Leakey, Texas for larceny and theft of over $2,500.