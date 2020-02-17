OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities, including a Georgia Bureau of Investigation and a local sheriff office, are investigating two deaths in an east Georgia home.

The Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office said late Sunday that they were called to a home in the eastern part of the county to investigate two bodies.

The sheriff's office added that the GBI is working with its investigators to uncover any clues in the case.

"The deaths do not appear to be natural," the sheriff's office said in a statement released on social media.

However, they also said that there's no reason, based on preliminary findings, to suggest there is any threat to the public "or the well being of the good citizens of Oglethorpe."

At this time, the names of the deceased aren't being released pending notification of family. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

