YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -- An Ohio man will serve jail time after he attempted to have sex with an underage boy.

According to WFMJ, 23-year-old Albert Maruna, IV, turned himself in to the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, where he'll serve a seven-day sentence for his attempt at having sex with a minor.

After serving those seven days, Maruna will also be placed under house arrest for 120 days, probation for three years and will be required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender, according to WFMJ.

Maruna believed he was meeting a 15-year-old boy last December after conversing with an undercover officer in a dating app. Maruna sent numerous nude photos of himself to the undercover officer, who said on several occasions that he was only 15 years old.

When the two agreed to meet, Maruna brought two bottles of Sprite soda and a container of chicken Alfredo to the meeting. Officers also found an iPhone, a MacBook, three jump drives, Vaseline lotion and Astroglide lubrication.

Police say Maruna admitted he sent the nude photos and had intentions of having sex with a teen boy. Officers also found sexually graphic conversations and photos on Maruna's phone with others.

