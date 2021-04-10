1 dead in double shooting in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in northeast Atlanta.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Monday along the 100-block of Howell Street NE in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Atlanta Police said they are working to learn more details and determine what led to the shooting.

The scene of the shooting is not far from David T. Howard Middle School.

A spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools said the exterior doors to the campus were locked and no students or staff are allowed outside during the investigation. Parent pickup will take place along John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and bus loading will happen along the Randolph Street side of campus. All after-school activities have been canceled at the school.