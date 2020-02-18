EAST POINT, Ga. — Police released surveillance images of who they say is the "unidentified shooter" who opened fire at a popular restaurant on Valentine's Day. Now, there is a $2,000 reward for information in the case.

The shooting happened inside Old Lady Gang in East Point on Feb. 14.

Three people were injured, including two people considered innocent bystanders and one person who was believed to be the intended target.

East Point Police

The restaurant is located in the Camp Creek Marketplace shopping center off of Camp Creek Parkway. The restaurant is co-owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, who said on social media that they are working with police.

Burruss said her family's thoughts and prayers went out to those who were harmed or negatively impacted by Friday's violence. She added that she's aware that the matter is being investigated by police and that she and others with Old Lady Gang are cooperating with law enforcement during their search for answers.

An image of a car, likely the suspected shooter's vehicle, was also released by police.

East Point Police Department

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

