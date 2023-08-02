Gainesville woman claiming to be immigration agent, threatening deportation arrested on more extortion charges

So far, there are seven victims in the case, deputies say.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville woman accused of extorting money from a couple faces a new round of charges after investigators say she pretended to be an immigration agent and took money from more people.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office took Olga Beatrice Villarreal into custody again on July 28 after investigators learned she swiped money from more victims.

This recent arrest comes after Gainesville Police Department officers arrested the 51-year-old last month "for extorting money from a wife and husband by claiming to be a law enforcement officer."

Police said she extorted the money from the Gainesville couple claiming to be an immigration agent.

"She took cash payment from each victim after threatening them with deportation," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

According to investigators, Villarreal scammed around $40,000 from the couple between January 2019 and June 2023.

The sheriff's office became involved after two people came forward, saying Villarreal tricked them too, after hearing of her Gainesville arrest on social media.

In an update, the sheriff's office detailed her latest round of felony charges which are outlined below:

Theft by extortion - 5 times

Criminally conspiracy to commit a crime - 3 times

Impersonating a public officer or employee - 5 times

Evidence shows that she took payments from people by claiming she could help with immigration paperwork. She also took money from some of them by threatening deportation, deputies said, adding that most of the payments were made in cash.

These new charges came as more victims came forward. In total, there are seven victims who lost close to a combined $200,000 to Villarreal.

Villarreal was booked into the Hall County Jail after deputies learned of more victims. She has since been released on a $26,000 bond.

Anyone who believes they've been a victim in Villarreal's scheme is asked to call the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Reduce the risk of ICE scams

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and law enforcement do have the power to recommend deportation for people who do not have lawful immigration status and immigrations such as visa holders, permanent residents and refugees who have certain criminal convictions.

Nationwide, there's been an increase in scammers impersonating ICE officers or fraudsters posing as immigration attorneys.

Here are a few things to keep in mind: