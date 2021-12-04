One airlifted after car hits two motorcycles on I-75

Several agencies responded and had to shut down the southbound lanes of the interstate for a helicopter landing.

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating an accident in Spalding County that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday.

Neighboring Butts County Fire Department, which aided in the emergency response, first shared details on the crash on Sunday afternoon. The agency said that the crash happened in the area of mile marker 207 in the southbound lanes of I-75.

According to a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the crash involved three vehicles - two of them motorcycles. Based on the preliminary findings, authorities believe a vehicle changed lanes and struck the two bikes.

As a result, one person was airlifted in serious condition. However, authorities said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The resulting accident and helicopter landing forced authorities to close down southbound I-75, according to Butts County Fire.