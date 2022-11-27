Police: Domestic dispute at Clayton County apartment complex leads to one dead

This is a developing story.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a domestic dispute at a Clayton County apartment complex Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened at Regal Forest Apartments located at 5771 Trammell Rd. in Morrow near Clayton State University.

Clayton County Police Department are still actively investigating what led up to the domestic dispute and how the person was killed. We will continue to provide updated information as it comes in.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.