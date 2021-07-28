Woman found stabbed to death in 'gruesome' Piedmont Park scene

Authorities said another person in the park discovered the body.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside of the Charles Allen entrance to Piedmont Park early Wednesday morning.

Authorities described the Charles Allen entrance to the park near 10th Street as a "gruesome scene." Part of the park was blocked off with authorities, K-9 teams, and other first responders swarming the area all morning.

Authorities said another person in the park discovered the body.

At this time, police have not released any suspect information but said the victim is in her 40s.

11Alive is working to learn more information about the scene.