One dead after shooting in Adamsville neighborhood, Atlanta police say

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a shooting that left one person dead on Middleton Road in the Adamsville neighborhood and not far from the CT Martin recreation center.

On Monday at 5:17 p.m., officers responded to the area in regard to reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, police said they located a man who "appeared to have been shot and was deceased."

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.