One dead after shooting in Adamsville neighborhood, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a shooting that left one person dead on Middleton Road in the Adamsville neighborhood and not far from the CT Martin recreation center.
On Monday at 5:17 p.m., officers responded to the area in regard to reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, police said they located a man who "appeared to have been shot and was deceased."
Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.