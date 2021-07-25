1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northwest Atlanta gathering

According to Peek, officers were patrolling the area due to a large block party that was happening in the area.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured following a gathering in northwest Atlanta overnight.

According to Deputy Chief Timothy D. Peek with the Atlanta Police Department, it happened shortly after 1 a.m. near the intersection of James Jackson Parkway and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

According to Peek, officers were patrolling a large block party or gathering that was happening in the area.

"...Somewhere around 800 to over 1,000 people that were located at this particular event. So a very crowded situation," Peek said.

During the patrol, the on-duty officer came across at least two people who were shooting at each other. That's when Peek said the officer fired his weapon.

One person was taken to the hospital and the other person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this time, Atlanta police aren't sure if the officer's weapon hurt or injured anyone. Peek said the GBI will conduct an investigation to learn what led to the shooting and if the officer injured anyone with his weapon.

"Several" guns were discarded at the scene, according to Peek.