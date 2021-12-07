Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting at MARTA Five Points station

The suspect is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

ATLANTA — MARTA Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened at the Five Points Station last week.

Officers were called to the scene after a man was shot in the eastbound platform on July 5. The victim, 29-year-old Deontray White, was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

MARTA Police said the suspect turned himself in Monday at the MARTA Police Central Precinct, escorted by his attorney.

Arrests warrants for the suspect were obtained over the weekend.

“As the nation and our region grapple with increased levels of violent crime, would-be criminals would be wise to stay away from MARTA,” said MARTA Police Chief M. Scott Kreher. “MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and a near-perfect record of apprehending suspects by our officers. We will work with the court to hold this suspect accountable and seek justice for the victim.”