The hit and run took place near the Zips Carwash by GA-15 and US-441.

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — The Banks County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Georgia State Patrol in investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the hit and run took place near the Zips Carwash by GA-15 and US-441.

They added that the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time but they can confirm it was a pedestrian struck.