Hit-and-run accident on 400 leaves one dead, another seriously injured in Sandy Springs

Police said the suspect left his seriously injured passenger behind.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person was killed and another person was seriously hurt in a multiple-vehicle wreck on Georgia 400 North near the North Springs MARTA Station early Sunday morning, police said.

According to Sandy Springs Police, an unknown black vehicle caused a wreck with two other vehicles on Georgia 400 northbound. One of the vehicles involved -- a 2017 Hyundai Elantra -- was completely disabled on the highway.

Two good Samaritan motorists stopped to help the driver of the Hyundai and his two passengers.

One of those motorists asked all three persons to get into her vehicle so they would be out of the middle of the roadway.

Two of the passengers were able to get into the vehicle, investigators said, but a 2006 Toyota Sienna minivan, also headed northbound on Georgia 400, lost control and hit the driver of the Hyundai as he was trying to get into the Good Samaritan's vehicle. The Toyota also struck the good Samaritan's vehicle.

The Hyundai's driver was killed and the passenger from the Toyota was left with serious injuries, investigators said.

According to police, after the crash, the driver of the Toyota fled the scene, leaving behind a deceased victim in the roadway and his passenger with serious injuries.

Investigators said the deceased driver of the Hyundai has been identified as 23-year-old Orlando St. Louis II of Roswell.

Police are actively looking for the driver of the Toyota, who investigators have identified as 31-year-old Kiara Stinner of Brunswick, Ga. Stinner is facing charges of vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and hit and run.

Investigators said Stinner remains at large. Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or with information about the dark vehicle that caused the initial wreck is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Traffic Unit Investigator N. Trujillo at 770-551-2563.