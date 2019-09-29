SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police investigators were investigating the homicide of a 45-year-old man from Saturday night.

It stemmed from a shooting that happened at a home in the 3900 block of Demooney Road.

According to South Fulton Police officials on Sunday morning, investigators learned that the suspect and victim got into an argument over a stolen all-terrain vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Police said the shooting suspect left the scene after the shooting occurred. However, South Fulton police officials said investigators have identified the suspect and obtained arrest warrants.

South Fulton Police officers were seen towing a red Dodge pickup truck from the property as part of their investigation.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office was able to confirm Saturday evening that the 45-year-old victim was dead and that his death was ruled a homicide.

