One dead in SW Atlanta apartment complex shooting

Police said the victim was shot multiple times in the upper torso.

ATLANTA — Police are trying to find out what caused an altercation that left a 40-year-old man dead at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the Cascade Glen Apartments in the 3900 block of Campbellton Road at about 1:30 a.m.

According to Major Dan Rasmussen with Atlanta Police Major Crimes, said the victim, a 40-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Rasmussen said the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, where he later died from his injuries.

According to Rasmussen, a preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and his unknown assailants exchanged gunfire before the victim was shot.

Rasmussen said that investigators were interviewing at least one witness to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).