Man fatally shot following dispute in Loca Luna restaurant parking lot

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Midtown restaurant parking lot following an argument overnight.

It happened Sunday in the parking lot of Loca Luna around 11:30 p.m. on Amsterdam Avenue, police say.

According to Atlanta Police, someone was leaning on the victim's orange Jaguar when the argument ensued. The fight escalated when police say the man was shot at least one time in the chest.

He was immediately taken to the hospital but later died from the gunshot wound. Authorities have yet to release the name of the victim.

"... It appears this shooting was deliberate and was targeted because of the dispute of the vehicle and not necessarily someone on the hunt in the neighborhood," a spokesperson for Atlanta Police said.

Authorities said they will be reviewing the surveillance video in the area and are also asking witnesses to come forward.