GBI: 1 man dead, off-duty reserve officer shot in neck following argument

ATLANTA — One man is dead and an off-duty reserve officer is recovering in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in the neck, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said. The shooting happened following an argument.

It all happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Luckie Street.

According to the GBI, an off-duty Molena Police Department reserve police officer was working with ATL Plus, a parking enforcement company. Authorities said the officer was sitting in his patrol car when a man approached him and fired at the officer. The off-duty officer fired back -- fatally shooting the man.

The man died at the scene, GBI said.

At this time, authorities have not revealed what the argument was about.

The officer was taken to Grady Hospital where he is expected to recover.