SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police officers from the city of South Fulton responded to a subdivision in the 2300 block of Hillside Road on Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of a person shot.

According to Lt. Derrick Rogers of the South Fulton Police Department, when officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering a gunshot wound.

Rogers said the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Fulton Police Criminal Investigation Division is continuing their investigation, Rogers said.

