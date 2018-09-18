ATLANTA - One person is in custody and another is still on the run after a police chase Tuesday.

This all started near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and North Avenue. The police activity even caused caused delays for MARTA at the Bankhead location.

Due to police activity at Bankhead, delays occurring on the E/W line. — MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) September 18, 2018

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle that was stolen during a carjacking and shooting that happened early Monday morning at a gas station on Ralph David Abernathy.

Public Affairs Officer Jarius Daugherty said the driver tried to drive away from officers and a brief pursuit began. The two people inside then got out of the car and ran, police said. Officers caught one of them, who is facing charges.

Authorities said they are still looking for the other person who left the scene.

MARTA later tweeted that the police activity was clear in the area, but the delays continued.

Update: Police activity clear at Bankhead. Delays continuing on the E/W line. — MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) September 18, 2018

