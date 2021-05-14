One injured, another dead in south Atlanta shooting

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are informing the public of a shooting that happened in the city on Friday afternoon that left one female victim injured and a male victim dead.

Police were called out to the 2100 block of Lang Street around 6:30 p.m. to reports of a person shot in the city's Polar Rock neighborhood. They arrived to find the two victims, the female victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and an unresponsive male.

The first of these victims was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. However, the other was pronounced dead by Grady Emergency Medical Services.

At this point, police don't have details on a possible suspect as homicide investigators work to determine why the shooting occurred. Investigators are also working to see if anyone else was involved.