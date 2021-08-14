One injured, in stable condition after shooting near Mozley Park

Atlanta Police are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the incident.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to determine what led up to a shooting that left one man injured near Mozley Park on Saturday night.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call about a person shot on 1588 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 10 p.m.

Police arrived and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Officials say they are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting that left one person injured.

So far, officers are also still working to identify anyone involved in the incident.