Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that lead to one person dead at the ZD Townhomes on Forrest Hill Drive.

At this time, details are limited; however, officers have told us that two people were fighting over a gun. When the weapon went off, one person was injured and another killed.

Police add that they do have a person of interest in custody and that person is cooperating.