Memphis Police believe shooting at FedExForum was premeditated and victim was targeted, Lil Baby promises refund

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Thursday night just before 10:30 p.m. at 191 Beale Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said Friday they believe the shooting Thursday night inside FedExForum during rapper Lil Baby’s concert was premeditated and the victim was targeted.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was in non-critical Friday morning, according to MPD.

MPD said after the shooting, the concert was canceled and everyone was cleared out of the building. They said no other injuries were reported.

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the shooter.

MPD said FedExForum contracts with a private security company which screens people for weapons. They are trying to determine how the shooter "was able to circumvent the security screening process."

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

Friday, Lil Baby tweeted out a promise for refunds for concertgoers since he was unable to perform.

Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis , Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho 🫶🏽 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) September 8, 2023

Shooting scene at 191 Beale Street. pic.twitter.com/vkBFsKkKen — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2023