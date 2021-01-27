One man shot, one beaten during armed robbery in southwest Atlanta, police said

According to investigators, the two men said they were in an unfamiliar area looking for a bar when they were attacked.

ATLANTA — Police investigators said one man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and another had been assaulted during an incident in southwest Atlanta late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Steve Avery, officers responded to an address at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph Lowery Boulevard at about 5:49 p.m. and found two men inside a vehicle.

Avery said that one of the men, who had been driving, had been assaulted. The other victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Avery, when investigators arrived, the victim with the gunshot wound was lying in the back seat of the vehicle, barely conscious.

The driver told officers that the two of them were traveling in an unfamiliar area looking for a bar, Avery said.

When the two were stopped at a stop sign, Avery said, about three-to-five unknown black individuals, possibly juveniles, approached them with a gun.

The driver indicated that he and Mosley were pulled from the vehicle and thrown to the ground.

Avery said the driver told investigators that one of the unknown males began hitting him, and another one of them struck him in the face with a gun.

The driver told officers that his passenger began fighting with the assailants, Avery said, and that is when one of the males began to shoot at the passenger.

One of the assailants took the driver's Louis Vuitton wallet/bag and white iPhone, Avery said. The driver said that when he realized the passenger was injured, he put him into the back seat of the vehicle and drove to a Texaco station on Joseph Lowery Blvd.

Avery said that the driver indicated that he did not remember any information about the description of the assailants or the area where the incident took place.

According to Avery, the driver had a cut above his right eyebrow and was treated by Grady EMS at the scene, while the passenger had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.