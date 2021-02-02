Victim killed in gas station parking lot shooting on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a gas station on Sylvan Road on Monday evening.
According to Officer Anthony Grant, officers were sent to a Texaco station located in the 1900 block of Sylvan Road S.W., after receiving a report of a person shot call.
When they arrived, Grant said, investigators found a male victim in the parking lot suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. They said he was not responsive when he was found.
The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, where he died as a result of his injuries, Grant said.
Homicide investigators were summoned to the scene, Grant said. He said they are working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.
The police investigation remains ongoing.