The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman killed in Friday night's hit-and-run incident as 70-year-old Marcella Bellamy of Atlanta.

Bellamy was struck and killed by an SUV as she crossed James Jackson Parkway at Proctor Street shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

According to the Atlanta Police preliminary investigation, the victim was walking in the roadway when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV.

Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee said that a second vehicle struck the victim a short time after the SUV did. The driver of that vehicle stopped, called police and assisted investigators.

Chafee said the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle was described as a black female wearing a blue uniform. Investigators are continuing to gather information to identify the driver and the hit-and-run vehicle.

The police investigation remains ongoing.