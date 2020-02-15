ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed in Buckhead early Saturday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police.

Police Officer TaSheena Brown said that officers were dispatched to 1000 Peachtree Park Drive, N.E. shortly after 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, Brown said, officers discovered a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

She said that when an EMS crew arrived, they pronounced the male victim dead.

Investigators indicated that the victim had been in a dispute with another male when he was shot.

Brown said the male suspect fled the scene in a Ford sedan with California license plates.

Homicide investigators are responding to the scene to continue the investigation, she said.

