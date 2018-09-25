LILBURN, Ga. – A year after their brother disappeared and later found dead, a family is pleading for answers.

David Alvarez, 22, was reported missing in Lilburn on Sept. 30, 2017, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said. Weeks later, on Oct. 12, 2017, Alvarez’s body was found in Rockdale County.

Since the discovery of his body, officials are still looking for answers.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement from the family:

“We, as the family plea to the community that if you have any type of information regarding our beloved brother David Alvarez to please reach out to the pertinent authorities. No matter how small or insignificant it may seem it may be of help in solving his case. Thank you.”

Officials ask that if you have any information on the disappearance or death of Alvarez, you are asked to contact Investigator Dwayne Smith at 770-278-8161 orDwayne.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

