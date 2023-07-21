1 year since mom was shot and killed in Clayton County shooting; Police says suspect was never located

The police department reported the 34-year-old dead on July 21, 2022

It's been one year since a metro Atlanta mom was killed in a Clayton County shooting. The man Clayton County Police named as a suspect in Monique "Mo" Miles' death was never located, officers told 11Alive Friday.

Friends and family planned to gather at a metro Atlanta park Friday for a balloon release in her memory.

The police department reported the 34-year-old dead on July 21, 2022. The shooting happened at a home along the 4500 block of Richard Road. Another woman was also injured in the shooting and was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Ashia Reid, whom she shared 21 years of friendship with, previously told 11Alive that Miles was sweet, beautiful and very talented.

She is survived by her daughter, who friends created an online fundraiser for after the shooting occurred.

Last year, police issued warrants against Charles Wise, 69, for malice murder and other charges. According to the police department, his whereabouts are still unknown and there have been no further updates in the case.

For anyone who has any information related to the incident, reach out to Clayton County Police or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.