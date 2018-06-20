GRIFFIN, Ga. -- Wednesday morning, opening arguments will finally get underway in the trial of the 1983 racially-motivated murder of 23-year-old Timothy Coggins.

Coggins' brutally beaten body was found near power lines off Minter Road in the town of Sunny Side, north of Griffin in Spading County on October 5, 1983. Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix told 11Alive News Coggins was murdered after socializing with a white woman.

Investigators said the murder remained unsolved for years. Late last year, the GBI reopened its investigation after receiving new leads. After new interviews, law enforcement officers were able to make five arrests, which included a detention officer from Spalding County and a police officer from the town of Milner, located to the south of Griffin.

Frankie Gebhardt in court on Monday, June 18, 2018.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office charged Milner Police Officer Lamar Bunn, his mother Sandra Bunn and Spalding County Detention Officer Gregory Huffman with obstruction in the case. Murder charges were filed against 59-year-old Frankie Gebhardt and 58-year-old Bill Moore, Sr.

Shortly after the arrests, Dix said that if the murder had happened today, it would have been considered a hate crime.

"The satisfaction will come when these two gentlemen are convicted of this murder and they're in prison for the rest of their lives," Dix said. "That will be satisfying."

Gebhardt goes on trial by himself for Coggins' murder Wednesday. Moore will be tried separately for the murder at a later date. The obstruction cases against Bunn, his mother and Huffman will be tried separately.

Coggins' remaining family members are hopeful that justice will soon be served, but they are still struggling to understand why someone would have killed the 23-year-old because of his race to begin with.

Judge Fletcher Sams on the bench in Spalding County Superior Court on June 18, 2018

"You don't want to believe someone is murdered because they choose to speak or befriend someone of a different race when we are all human," said Heather Coggins, Timothy Coggins' niece.

Court is expected to be gaveled into session before Judge Fletcher Sams in Spalding County Superior Court in Griffin at 9 a.m.

On Monday, less than half of the potential jurors did not show up for jury selection in the case, prompting Sams to have deputies go door-to-door to pay the no-show jurors a visit in order to make certain enough people were available to seat a jury for the case.

