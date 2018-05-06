A massive multi-agency operation headed up by the FBI has led to the location or identification of nearly 150 missing or exploited children.

The FBI has announced the results of its Operation Safe Summer - a collaborative effort of 38 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to combat child sex trafficking and child exploitation heading into the summer months.

According to Murang Pak, acting special agent in charge of the FBI's Atlanta Field Office, the operation resulted in 149 missing or exploited children between the ages of 3 and 17 being identified or located, 158 judicial actions, including arrests, citations, indictments and sentencings, and 1,674 total law enforcement contacts, including compliance checks, law enforcement operations and warrants.

The operation was conducted during the month of May, near the beginning of the summer season in order to raise awareness and to send a message that children are the most vulnerable to being victimized.

The FBI took the time to thank its many law enforcement partners across metro Atlanta who helped to make Operation Safe Summer a success.

Agencies participating in Operation Safe Summer:

Federal

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

U.S. Attorney’s Office

State

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)

Georgia Department of Community Supervision

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice

Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center (GISAC)

County

Gwinnett County PD

DeKalb County PD

Cobb County PD

Clayton County PD

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Gwinnett County Schools PD

Cobb County Schools PD

Fulton County Schools PD

Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office

DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office

Fulton County District Attorney’s Office

Cobb County District Attorney’s Office

Municipalities

Marietta PD

College Park PD

East Point PD

Brookhaven PD

Dunwoody PD

Atlanta PD

MARTA PD

Kennesaw PD

Alpharetta PD

Forest Park PD

Sandy Springs PD

Norcross PD

Johns Creek-Alpharetta-Forsyth County Drug Task Force (JCAF)

Non-Government Organizations

National Center for Missing Exploited Children

Georgia Cares

4Sarah

© 2018 WXIA