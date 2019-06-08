CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The lights of a drug trafficking operation have gone dark following a year-long state investigation.
The GBI confirmed that 15 people had been arrested as part of a joint operation between their agency and several local law enforcement offices in the metro Atlanta area as part of Operation Shine No More.
The culmination of the investigation, which started last July, began around 8 a.m. on July 30 when members of the GBI's West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office along with others, conducted a series of search and arrest warrants.
Those were conducted at 157 Flat Rock Road in Villa Rica, 121 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton, 717 Burns Road apartment 3133 in Carrollton, 433 Spring Creek Way in Douglasville and 7510 Grayson Bridge Circle in Douglasville.
The warrants were related to the distribution and trafficking of methamphetamine and cocaine and ultimately turned up one kilogram - or roughly 2.2 pounds - of methamphetamine, oxycodone, cocaine and marijuana along with $8,000.
The 15 suspects were arrested and brought to various jails around metro Atlanta. They included:
- Ortagous Rolando Cochran, 37, of Douglasville in Carroll County Jail
- Kendall Skylar Hartley, 20, of Bremen in Carroll County Jail
- Gregory Robert Payne, 38, of Tallapoosa in Douglas County Jail
- James Anthony Stewart, 38, of Carrollton in Douglas County Jail
- Dwight James Otto, 39, of Carrollton in Carroll County Jail
- Christy Joann Lindley, 50, of Villa Rica in Paulding County Jail
- Bartholomew Clay Platt, 37, of Carrollton in Carroll County Jail
- Darius Hudson-Neely, 32, of Villa Rica of Carroll County Jail
- Lebrian Lawson, 31, of Carrollton in Carroll County Jail
- Laquette Holts, 35, of Douglasville in Carroll County Jail
- Lavoie Kendall Sumlin, 41, of Bowden in Carroll County Jail
- Selena Williamson Doty, 41, of Carrollton in Carroll County Jail
- Marcus Donnell Parham, 38, of Carrollton in Carroll County Jail
- Cortney Almond, 37, of Carrollton in Carroll County Jail
- Rebecca Hartley, 34, of Villa Rica in Carroll County Jail
Authorities said more arrests are pending with warrants already issued.
GBI agents, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the Carrollton Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force were all involved in the arrests.
