Several already-convicted sex offenders have been returned to jail after a compliance sweep found them breaking the rules of their probation.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision recently conducted Operation Watchful Eye to check for probation violations among several offenders.

That sweep found nine people out of compliance on charges ranging from possession of pornography to unsupervised contact with minors.

Those arrested included:

Operation Watchful Eye was a coordinated event between Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

Jody Lee Flowers ,40, was arrested for violating the conditions of his probation by possessing pornographic DVDs.

Deon Brinkley , 43, was arrested for violating the conditions of his parole by having unsupervised contact with minors.

Christopher Woodall , 44, was arrested for violating the conditions of his parole by possessing pornographic material on his phone.

Thomas Flynn , 42, was arrested for violating the conditions of his probation by possessing pornographic material on his computer and phone.

Michael Brashear , 43, was arrested for violating the conditions of his probation by possessing pornographic material on his phone.

Salvador Lauricella , 59, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and two probation violations from Cherokee and Paulding Counties for the new felony charge and for possessing alcohol.

Stephen Moon , 43, was arrested for violating the conditions of his probation by possessing pornographic material on his phone.

Alex Ethan Lane , 29, was arrested for violating the conditions of his probation by possessing pornographic material on his phone and for possessing social media on his phone. Lane is not a registered sex offender.

, 29, was arrested for violating the conditions of his probation by possessing pornographic material on his phone and for possessing social media on his phone. Lane is not a registered sex offender. Kenny Turner, 25, was arrested for violating the conditions of his probation by possessing two phones which had not been monitored, possession of pornographic material on the phones, and for possibly living somewhere else than his registered address.

Officials said that's more than double the number of arrests made during a similar sweep in October 2017. In that operation, four were arrested out of 25 offenders searched.

