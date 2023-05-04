Police arrest Cherokee County woman involved in fight at 'Orange Crush' event in Tybee Island

Tybee Island Police responded to the beach for a fight on April 22 at the "Orange Crush" event when they found a woman "badly beaten," police said.

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A 22-year-old College Park woman was arrested Thursday after she was allegedly involved in a fight at a viral Tybee Island event and boasted about it online, according to Tybee Island Police.

The event is known as "Orange Crush." Police said it was an unpermitted event that happened on one of the beaches on April 22.

Tybee Island Police responded to the beach for a fight when they found a woman "badly beaten with significant injuries to her face," police said.

The woman told police that she and her adult daughter had been attacked by a group of people. Officers found out that the woman's purse was also stolen.

Two officers took the woman to a safe location to receive medical treatment, and another officer went to find her daughter.

After further investigation, detectives learned that the 22-year-old woman, now in police custody, was sharing videos of the attack on social media. In one of those posts, police said that the 22-year-old said she was "leaving her footprint on Tybee Island."

The post was shared over 6,000 times, officials said.

Police then secured warrants for the woman's arrest. On Thursday, College Park Police found the 22-year-old at her job and arrested her. She's now accused of aggravated assault and robbery

Authorities said the investigation is still active at this time. Police are asking anyone with information about the attack, or if they know the identity of additional suspects to call the Tybee Police Department at (912)786-5600.