Florida murder suspect arrested in Georgia after almost a year on the run, authorities say

Otis Abdul Washington is wanted for the shooting death of someone at a beach parking lot almost a year ago.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 27-year-old man wanted for murder and attempted murder from nearly a year ago in Florida was taken into custody on Friday, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Officers said they were pulling into a Chevron Gas Station at 3441 Mt. Zion Road when they heard a car horn blow and a man, later identified as Otis Abdul Washington, ran to the back of the parking lot by the tire shop. The department said their three officers followed.

When police got to the back of the shop, they said they got out and saw Washington hiding behind a white van. Officers said Abdul saw them and then bolted across Mt. Zion Road to Avenue 33.

The department said their officers ran after Washington and initially arrested him for loitering and prowling. Once in custody, officers said they figured out he was wanted in Broward County, Florida.