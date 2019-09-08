DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A weeklong manhunt is over after Otis Walker, a man police say shot his girlfriend to death before firing on responding officers on Aug. 1, was captured.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announced early Friday morning he'd been taken into custody on Thursday.

Walker has been charged with felony murder in the shooting death of Aleka Simmons.

On the morning of Aug. 1, he fired at officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Lithonia residence, striking Officer Derek Nunn, a three-year veteran of the DeKalb Police force.

Nunn was said to be recovering and OK following the shooting.

Officers discovered Simmons shot at the scene. She died as she was being loaded into an ambulance.

The DeKalb Sheriff's Office said Walker was caught on Thursday and taken into custody without incident on Panola Road in Lithonia. He was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and DeKalb Police.

Walker will be taken to the DeKalb County jail, according to authorities.

