SUWANEE, Ga. — Police have identified the mother and her son who they say killed her Sunday following a dispute at their home near Suwanee.

Otto Kim, 45, has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. He is accused of murdering his mother, 81-year-old Myung Kim.

At around 8:17 p.m., callers to Gwinnett police said a man was running into oncoming traffic on Buford Highway near Suwanee Creek Road.

Otto appeared to have intentionally run into vehicles that were traveling on the roadway, police said.

When officers arrived on scene Otto told them that he had just killed his mother.

Myung was transported to the hospital where she later died.

