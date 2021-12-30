Three people injured after shots are fired into Atlanta bar

It happened early Thursday after Our Bar in Edgewood.

ATLANTA — At least three people were injured early Thursday morning when shots were fired into a bar in Atlanta.

The incident happened around 3 a.m., police said, at Our Bar in Edgewood.

It was not clear if anyone was struck by the gunfire. Police told 11Alive's Maura Sirianni the three injuries appeared to be the result of flying debris and panic inside the bar when the shots rang out.

A parked car outside the bar was hit by the bullets, police said.

The injured included two men and one woman who went to Grady Hospital to get checked out, according to police. There was no immediate update on their status.