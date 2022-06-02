Resident shoots, kills person allegedly trying to break into apartment, police say

The resident will not be charged in the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was killed Thursday morning after DeKalb County Police officers said they were attempting to break into an apartment home.

Police received a call that a person was shot around the 2800 block of Panthersville Court at 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the person dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said the resident of the apartment shot the suspect because they were allegedly trying to break in.

There is no information from police about if the intruder was armed, their name, or how old they were.

Police say the resident will not be charged.

