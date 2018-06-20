ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have secured warrants against a student accused of sexually assaulting a girl at Pace Academy in September.

The Watson Law Firm, which is representing the victim, said that the charges came down just shy of a year after the incident. The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The assault allegedly happened some time between Sept. 25 and the first week of October 2017. The victim spoke to police roughly a month later claiming that a male suspect, who was also a minor, forced her into an auditorium during lunch and touched her inappropriately. He then forced her hand into his pants.

The victim told police she used both hands to push the suspect away before he finally let go. She then turned toward the suspect and started crying before running back to her class.

She said that weeks later he attempted to grab her by the wrist once again but she pulled away quickly. She said she screamed for help, but a passing student did nothing. She reported the assault in November.

The suspect now faces two counts of aggravated sexual battery. And while his name has not been released, that could change if he is charged as an adult.

Other crime news around Atlanta

► 3 officer-involved shootings in metro Atlanta in 24 hours

► Armed man on the run in Cherokee County facing aggravated assault charge

Mugshot gallery

Mug Shot Photos

© 2018 WXIA